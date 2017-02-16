Cumulus Albany is hoping to raise more than $20,000 during Thursday's radiothon.

Cumulus Albany and WALB are gearing up to host the "Rise Up for Recovery" Radiothon happening on Thursday, February 16, 2017, to help South Georgians affected by the recent storms. From 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., listeners can donate to the American Red Cross by dialing one of the following numbers: 229-485-1243, 229-485-1222, 229-485-1199, 229-485-1241, 229-485-1219.

