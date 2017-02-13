Businesses around town have been busy preparing for the Valentine's Day holiday
You might have noticed tents and trailers set up around South Georgia selling gifts, even food, ahead of Valentine's Day. The license and business support office for the city of Albany says having the property owner's permission is not enough.
