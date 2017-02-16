Blazers cruise past Lady Rams in Albany
The Valdosta State Blazers flexed their muscles on the softball diamond Tuesday, earning a pair of wins over Albany State. The 13th-ranked Blazers beat the Lady Rams 21-0 and 8-1 in a make-up doubleheader from a rain out a week earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st...
|Feb 4
|Jim bobcock ESQ
|3
|Where can i get some head?? (Apr '14)
|Feb 2
|Denny
|4
|18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st...
|Jan 27
|60 years back
|5
|Albany's adult entertainment business owners sa... (Sep '07)
|Jan 24
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|Who is the best remodler to handle storm damage?
|Jan 24
|lavon affair
|2
|whitegirls sleeping with black people (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|tinkle tinkle
|50
|ConAgra pleads guilty to shipping tainted peanu...
|Dec '16
|Jiffy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC