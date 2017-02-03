Anne Cline sings 'Albany Strong' in the WALB studio
On January 22nd, South Georgia was pounded by three rounds of severe storms and tornadoes that killed 16 people and injured nearly 100 more. An Albany singer-songwriter, Anne Cline, took to Facebook two days later with a song she composed about how she was feeling and what she was seeing in the aftermath.
