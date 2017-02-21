Albany singer dazzles in 'The Voice' premiere
Season 12 of The Voice premieres Monday night, but NBC has confirmed that a singer from Albany, GA was picked as a blind audition. J. Chosen, who is a teacher for special needs children, got plenty of cheers from his performance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anal play
|Feb 19
|Denny
|1
|black girls tribbing (Mar '13)
|Feb 19
|41bendm3ova
|15
|18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st...
|Feb 4
|Jim bobcock ESQ
|3
|Where can i get some head?? (Apr '14)
|Feb 2
|Denny
|4
|18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st...
|Jan 27
|60 years back
|5
|Albany's adult entertainment business owners sa... (Sep '07)
|Jan 24
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|Who is the best remodler to handle storm damage?
|Jan 24
|lavon affair
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC