Albany native, UGA football player hospitalized, withdrawn from classes
University of Georgia defensive lineman Trenton Thompson of Albany was hospitalized overnight in Athens, and has now withdrawn from classes at the university this semester. UGA officials said that Thompson was found incoherent on the campus around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday by University of Georgia police.
