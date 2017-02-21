Albany native graduates USAF basic tr...

Albany native graduates USAF basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Melteasla L. Quimby, a 2016 graduate of Monroe Comprehensive High School in Albany, is starting a career in the Air Force. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

