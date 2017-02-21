Albany city employee struck by garbag...

Albany city employee struck by garbage truck transferred to Macon Hospital

According to the police a city worker received serious internal injuries after he was struck by a 2011 Peterbilt garbage truck Monday afternoon. Keanon Serrod Tumblin, 42, was taken to Phoebe Putney by EMS for treatment but has been transferred to Macon Hospital.

