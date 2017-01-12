Volunteers have helped clean the WWII...

Volunteers have helped clean the WWII veteran's yard.

An Albany man who survived World War II is nearly speechless about the way the community has helped him after the storm. The 89-year-old man says he's had volunteers in his yard ever since the storm hit on January second.

