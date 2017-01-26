Volunteers come from all over to help with east Albany cleanup day
Whether if it was a rake or a chainsaw, volunteers spent much of the day cleaning up the neighborhood. So even when her own house was damaged during last Sunday's tornado, Escalante was still worried about her older neighbors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st...
|Fri
|60 years back
|5
|Albany's adult entertainment business owners sa... (Sep '07)
|Jan 24
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|Who is the best remodler to handle storm damage?
|Jan 24
|lavon affair
|2
|18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st...
|Jan 23
|davy
|2
|Where can i get some head?? (Apr '14)
|Jan 22
|Denny
|2
|whitegirls sleeping with black people (Apr '11)
|Jan 16
|tinkle tinkle
|50
|ConAgra pleads guilty to shipping tainted peanu...
|Dec '16
|Jiffy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC