Veteran news

The National Veterans Golden Age Games is the premier senior adaptive rehabilitation program in the United States, and the only national multi-event sports and recreational seniors' competition program designed to improve the quality of life for all older veterans, including those with a wide range of abilities and disabilities. A "fountain of youth" for the rapidly aging veteran population, the VA challenges and encourages senior veterans to be proactive in embracing a healthier lifestyle.

