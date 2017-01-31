They grilled food and handed out hot meals to storm victims
For people on Holly Drive who have lost everything since the storm, organizations made the trip from Atlanta to Albany to serve meals and give donated items. The Mason brothers, Eastern Stars Sisters, and other organizations from Macon and Atlanta, were grilling hamburgers, ribs and barbeque, to hand out to folks on Holly Drive, who were in desperate need of a hot meal.
