The Salvation Army' s Place for Hope is still in the dark on Tuesday night.
An Albany center the homeless count on for daily shelter was still without power after the severe weather that tore through Southwest Georgia two weeks ago. Place for Hope is a center where the homeless can come to wash clothes, use the Internet and figure out their day.
