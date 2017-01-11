The free paint sessions are for school aged children.
With a number of kids out of school and many families still without power, the store owners felt the need to offer a fun activity for area students. Alice and Jay is also working on donating a piece of furniture to a family in need as well as selling "Praying for Albany" door hangers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
