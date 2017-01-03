Storm damage forces basketball schedule changes
Monday night's severe weather and the ongoing recovery has forced some changes in the Dougherty County Schools basketball schedule. Friday's matchup between Albany and Fitzgerald has been moved to Fitzgerald, while Shaw-Westover will still happen at Westover's Boston Garden.
