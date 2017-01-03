Shelters still offering help to storm victims
With temperatures still frigid, a single red cross shelter will be where those without power are invited to stay for the night. "As of today, we've been able to consolidate two shelters into one and we are now housing everybody at the Civic Center," Red Cross Executive Director Andy Brubaker said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|whitegirls sleeping with black people (Apr '11)
|Sun
|Pops
|49
|ConAgra pleads guilty to shipping tainted peanu...
|Dec 14
|Jiffy
|1
|Katie Cribb
|Dec 12
|Hit them with truth
|1
|Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): FOOD...
|Dec '16
|Clipboard
|2
|David Osteen (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Hit them with truth
|8
|Bishop and Duke battle again for 2nd Congressio...
|Oct '16
|Glitter2725
|24
|Safest neighborhoods in Albany, GA. area? (Jan '16)
|Oct '16
|Citizen
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC