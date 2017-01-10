Search continues for 2-year-old missing after Georgia tornado
A rescue worker enters a hole in the back of a mobile home Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Big Pine Estates that was damaged by a tornado, in Albany, Ga. The search is continuing Tuesday for a 2-year-old boy who, according to his mother, was "swept away during the tornado" that hit a small south Georgia town on Sunday.
