Rep. Greene shot during armed robbery

A beloved family pet, lost after a retired Albany couple's home was smashed by trees during the January 2nd storm, was found this morning and his recovery is proving to be meaningful to more than his owner. A beloved family pet, lost after a retired Albany couple's home was smashed by trees during the January 2nd storm, was found this morning and his recovery is proving to be meaningful to more than his owner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.