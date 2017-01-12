Red Cross to close Albany Civic Center shelter
The American Red Cross announced it will close it's shelter at the Albany civic center Friday afternoon at 1. The red cross is working with the city, the Salvation Army and the Albany Rescue Mission to transition storm victims back to normalcy. "This is a temporary shelter and not a long term solution," reminded American Red Cross SWGA Executive Director Andy Brubaker.
