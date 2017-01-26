Quitman Co. students bring water to Albany
If there's one thing we've taken away from these devastating storms and tornadoes, it's that South Georgia has truly come together to help their neighbors in need. We were there as Quitman County High School seniors unloaded a school bus filled with water bottles, and dropped them off at Albany Middle School's gym.
