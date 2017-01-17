"Pure destruction:" Officials give preliminary tornado damage reports in Albany
Dougherty County EMA Director Ron Rowe and Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas gave updates on the damage from three lines of storms that rolled through the area between Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon. Rowe said they had a report of rotational wind Sunday afternoon that entered the area on the southwest side of Albany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Albany's adult entertainment business owners sa... (Sep '07)
|7 hr
|Denny
|5
|Where can i get some head?? (Apr '14)
|7 hr
|Denny
|2
|whitegirls sleeping with black people (Apr '11)
|Jan 16
|tinkle tinkle
|50
|ConAgra pleads guilty to shipping tainted peanu...
|Dec '16
|Jiffy
|1
|Katie Cribb
|Dec '16
|Hit them with truth
|1
|Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): FOOD...
|Dec '16
|Clipboard
|2
|David Osteen (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Hit them with truth
|8
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC