Paid Contractors must haul away debris in Albany
Albany city officials say they have already collected about 40,000 cubic yards of debris, and have much more to pick up. To help with that huge chore, city officials are instructing private contractors being paid to clean your property must remove the debris from your property themselves, not put it by the curb.
Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
