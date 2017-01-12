Officials provide startling stats from Albany's storm

At a noon press conference to rally volunteers, Dougherty County's EMA Director Ron Rowe shared some startling facts about the storm that ripped across Albany the night of January 2. Rowe said one-third of Dougherty County's 95,000 population was effected by the storms. Rowe said it will be hard for Albany to recover, with 32% of the population living in poverty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.