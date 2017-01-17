Officials are still waiting on FEMA t...

Officials are still waiting on FEMA to designate the area for federal funding

Two weeks into storm cleanup, crews are still working alongside volunteers to get Albany back to normal, but city leaders estimate the recovery will take at least one year. FEMA reps have toured the city to see the damage first hand, and the Governor's office has made a formal request for federal assistance.

