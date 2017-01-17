Monday morning brings stark reality t...

Monday morning brings stark reality to South GA

3 hrs ago Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

Monday morning brings cleanup efforts and shock, from a tornado outbreak that left many parts of South Georgia disaster areas. Fifteen people are confirmed dead, at least 43 injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

