Missing man calls officials after he sees himself on the news
A man who went missing in Albany called the Lee County Sheriff's Office after he saw himself on the news. According to the Albany Police, Pascale Clarence Ruzzo, 51, went missing from Phoebe Hospital while attempts were being made to get him mental health assistance.
