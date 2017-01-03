Melissa Hodges took to the skies to see the damage in Albany from above.
WALB has received drone footage that shows some of the damage in Worth County Monday night while boy scouts were on the grounds of Camp Osborn. The Chief Executive Officer, Matt Hart, said that two adults and 10 boys made it safely to the camp dining hall before the storm rolled in.
