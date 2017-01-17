Mediacom working around the clock to restore cable, internet
As Albany's utilities continue being virtually rebuilt, Mediacom employees are coming in behind them reconnecting people's cable and internet. Technicians from across Georgia, and even some from as far away as Iowa, have been in Albany, working 7 days a week fixing the damaged equipment and getting people back online.
