Mediacom fixing fiber line cut by chainsaw
A great deal of South Georgia was without television, because of a mistake by a person cleaning up storm damage in Albany. "They did not really realize how much damage they did, but that fiber count actually provided video to Valdosta, Tifton, Fitzgerald and McRae," said Mediacom Senior Director of Operations Phil Skinner.
