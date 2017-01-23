Luke Bryan Steps In to Help After Multiple Tornadoes Hit His Hometown
Details are still being worked out, but Luke Bryan is on board to headline a concert to help tornado victims in his native Albany, Georgia, according to the Albany Herald . Twisters struck the southwest part of the Peach State both on January 2 and over the past weekend.
