Luke Bryan Steps In to Help After Multiple Tornadoes Hit His Hometown

Details are still being worked out, but Luke Bryan is on board to headline a concert to help tornado victims in his native Albany, Georgia, according to the Albany Herald . Twisters struck the southwest part of the Peach State both on January 2 and over the past weekend.

