Legion assessing damage in storm-ravaged Georgia
American Legion posts in southern Georgia were in the process of helping Legionnaires receive aid in cleaning up from one storm when a second wave of deadly weather hit the area again. Jeremiah Paschal, American Legion service officer for Post 512 in Albany, Ga., said they're still working on National Emergency Fund grants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Legion Magazine.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st...
|1 hr
|60 years back
|5
|Albany's adult entertainment business owners sa... (Sep '07)
|Jan 24
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|Who is the best remodler to handle storm damage?
|Jan 24
|lavon affair
|2
|18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st...
|Jan 23
|davy
|2
|Where can i get some head?? (Apr '14)
|Jan 22
|Denny
|2
|whitegirls sleeping with black people (Apr '11)
|Jan 16
|tinkle tinkle
|50
|ConAgra pleads guilty to shipping tainted peanu...
|Dec '16
|Jiffy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC