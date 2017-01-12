INTERVIEW: Albany senior citizens still without power 10 days after the storm
Their duplex on the 500 block of Florence Drive took a pretty big hit during last week's severe weather. The winds were so strong that they knocked two power lines onto their front lawn, and Smith's roof caved in.
