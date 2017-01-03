Gov. Deal to tour impacted areas of Albany Tuesday
The governor will be visiting Albany Tuesday in the early afternoon to see the damage from last week's storm. Officials with the city of Albany are gathering at the Law Enforcement Center, in downtown Albany, to give their latest information on Albany storm recovery, at 2:00PM.
