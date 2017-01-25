Gov. Deal: First FEMA request officially approved
Governor Nathan Deal appeared at the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport Wednesday for a helicopter ride across Albany, getting a first hand look at the devastation left behind by a deadly tornado. While he was visiting the area, Deal tweeted that the first request had been approved, including individual assistance for the January 2nd storms.
