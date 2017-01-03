Get a shower at the YMCA
The Albany YMCA is offering free access to showers at the YMCA Central Facility, at 1701 Gillionville Road in Albany for those who are still without power and water. Interior cleanup and repair efforts are still underway, and access is limited to the men's and women's locker rooms.
