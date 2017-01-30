Georgia Insurance Department to Hold ...

Georgia Insurance Department to Hold Claims Village in Albany for Tornado Victims

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

Georgia Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens will host a Catastrophe Claims Village in Albany, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to a statement from the Georgia Department of Insurance. The purpose of the event will be to assist area residents with their insurance questions and claims resulting from severe weather and tornadoes .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Girls Inc. of Columbus lends aid to sisters at ... 27 min Fritz Richter 18
News 18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st... Jan 27 60 years back 5
News Albany's adult entertainment business owners sa... (Sep '07) Jan 24 USS LIBERTY 6
Who is the best remodler to handle storm damage? Jan 24 lavon affair 2
News 18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st... Jan 23 davy 2
Where can i get some head?? (Apr '14) Jan 22 Denny 2
whitegirls sleeping with black people (Apr '11) Jan 16 tinkle tinkle 50
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Albany, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,611 • Total comments across all topics: 278,408,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC