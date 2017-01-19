Georgia Estimates $30M in Insured Losses from Early January Storm

A violent storm that hit southwest Georgia at the start of the year, killing at least one person, is estimated to have caused $30 million in insured losses, according to the state's insurance office. Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said damage from the mile-wide storm that struck Albany, Ga., Jan. 2, has generated more than 4,000 insurance claims, with estimated insured losses expected to top $30 million.

