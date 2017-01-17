Freedom singer engages, empowers ASU students
Rutha Harris visited Albany State Thursday afternoon to discuss the meaning of freedom songs and the impact they had in her fight for equality. The Albany native has marched on Washington, sang in front of leaders such as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and was jailed three times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|whitegirls sleeping with black people (Apr '11)
|Jan 16
|tinkle tinkle
|50
|ConAgra pleads guilty to shipping tainted peanu...
|Dec '16
|Jiffy
|1
|Katie Cribb
|Dec '16
|Hit them with truth
|1
|Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): FOOD...
|Dec '16
|Clipboard
|2
|David Osteen (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Hit them with truth
|8
|Bishop and Duke battle again for 2nd Congressio...
|Oct '16
|Glitter2725
|24
|Safest neighborhoods in Albany, GA. area? (Jan '16)
|Oct '16
|Citizen
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC