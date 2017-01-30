FEMA opens East Albany help center
FEMA opens an East Albany Disaster Recovery Center Tuesday, to help those whose homes or businesses were affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and straight-line winds in January. It is at the former Albany Police Station, at 1721 East Oglethorpe Blvd. It will be open Monday Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Representatives from FEMA, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency/Homeland Security and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be on hand.
