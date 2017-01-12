FEMA officials surprised by storm damage
Four individual assessment teams, each made up of FEMA, GEMA and local officials, remained in Albany longer than they planned. And, right now, people with Dougherty's Emergency Management Agency are waiting to find out whether our community will receive federal aid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|whitegirls sleeping with black people (Apr '11)
|Jan 8
|Pops
|49
|ConAgra pleads guilty to shipping tainted peanu...
|Dec '16
|Jiffy
|1
|Katie Cribb
|Dec '16
|Hit them with truth
|1
|Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): FOOD...
|Dec '16
|Clipboard
|2
|David Osteen (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Hit them with truth
|8
|Bishop and Duke battle again for 2nd Congressio...
|Oct '16
|Glitter2725
|24
|Safest neighborhoods in Albany, GA. area? (Jan '16)
|Oct '16
|Citizen
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC