FEMA experts will assess Albany storm damage Tuesday
The federal government is hearing the pleas from Albany, as emergency officials estimate the damage from Monday night's storm is across some 32-square miles in the county. Six FEMA teams will be in Albany Wednesday to evaluate the damage.
