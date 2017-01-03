FAQ: Albany issues storm information ...

FAQ: Albany issues storm information list

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

"The City staff and crews, along with resources from neighboring communities are working diligently to provide relief and restore power," according to Monique Broughton Knight, of the Albany Utility Administration. All residents who have sustained severe damage and have meters and weather heads that have been separated from the home, must contact an electrician to repair the meter before power can be restored.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ConAgra pleads guilty to shipping tainted peanu... Dec 14 Jiffy 1
Katie Cribb Dec 12 Hit them with truth 1
Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): FOOD... Dec 6 Clipboard 2
David Osteen (May '13) Nov '16 Hit them with truth 8
News Bishop and Duke battle again for 2nd Congressio... Oct '16 Glitter2725 24
Safest neighborhoods in Albany, GA. area? (Jan '16) Oct '16 Citizen 3
Evans High School: Drug abuse, racism, & public... Oct '16 Hael 3
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. North Korea
 

Albany, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,535 • Total comments across all topics: 277,602,763

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC