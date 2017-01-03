FAQ: Albany issues storm information list
"The City staff and crews, along with resources from neighboring communities are working diligently to provide relief and restore power," according to Monique Broughton Knight, of the Albany Utility Administration. All residents who have sustained severe damage and have meters and weather heads that have been separated from the home, must contact an electrician to repair the meter before power can be restored.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ConAgra pleads guilty to shipping tainted peanu...
|Dec 14
|Jiffy
|1
|Katie Cribb
|Dec 12
|Hit them with truth
|1
|Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): FOOD...
|Dec 6
|Clipboard
|2
|David Osteen (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Hit them with truth
|8
|Bishop and Duke battle again for 2nd Congressio...
|Oct '16
|Glitter2725
|24
|Safest neighborhoods in Albany, GA. area? (Jan '16)
|Oct '16
|Citizen
|3
|Evans High School: Drug abuse, racism, & public...
|Oct '16
|Hael
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC