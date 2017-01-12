Facebook activates Safety Check for Albany after storms
Facebook has activated its Safety Check feature for users in the Albany, GA area after strong, tornado-producing storms blew through the area Sunday. Users in the area can mark themselves as "safe" on Facebook and ask friends if they are okay as well.
