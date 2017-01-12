EMA Director: Debris removal is next big step in storm recovery
"We've got a debris plan in place and we continue to have our current city and county staff working on that," said EMA Director Ron Rowe. While EMA Director Ron Rowe said Saturday that there are still a lot of structures without power in Albany due to the storm on January 2, the biggest goal now is debris removal.
