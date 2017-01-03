East Albany resident shows County Commissioner Jones storm damage.
One East Albany family is furious Friday night after they say a contractor took advantage of them during this devastating time and County Commissioner Anthony Jones wants to make sure it doesn't happen to more storm victims. "Y'all were trying to move so fast and not thinking, that's when those scams take advantage of you," said County Commissioner Anthony Jones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ConAgra pleads guilty to shipping tainted peanu...
|Dec 14
|Jiffy
|1
|Katie Cribb
|Dec 12
|Hit them with truth
|1
|Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): FOOD...
|Dec '16
|Clipboard
|2
|David Osteen (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Hit them with truth
|8
|Bishop and Duke battle again for 2nd Congressio...
|Oct '16
|Glitter2725
|24
|Safest neighborhoods in Albany, GA. area? (Jan '16)
|Oct '16
|Citizen
|3
|Evans High School: Drug abuse, racism, & public...
|Oct '16
|Hael
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC