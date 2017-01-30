Dougherty Co. officials work to clear nearly 2 million cubic yards of debris
Debris removal is underway across Albany, and the total amount of estimated storm debris in Dougherty County caused by both storms this month is close to 2 million cubic yards. The debris caused by January 22nd's deadly tornado is estimated to be 876,000 cubic yards, close to the million cubic yards of debris from January 2nd's damaging wind event.
