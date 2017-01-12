Displaced Phoebe employees invited to stay at hospital
Many Albany families have still not been able to return home in the wake of last week's severe storms. Phoebe Putney Health Systems has designated entire hallways of its North Campus to give displaced employees a place to sleep.
