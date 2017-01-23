Despite tornado threat, shelters rare for mobile home parks
In an Oct. 22, 2015 photo, David A. Roden, owner of Mountain View Estates, speaks about a tornado shelter that he built for his mobile home park residents in Rossvil... . In an Oct. 22, 2015 photo, David A. Roden, owner of Mountain View Estates, speaks about a tornado shelter that he built for his mobile home park residents in Rossville, Ga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Albany's adult entertainment business owners sa... (Sep '07)
|21 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|Who is the best remodler to handle storm damage?
|21 hr
|lavon affair
|2
|18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st...
|Tue
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|18 die amid apparent winter tornadoes, other st...
|Mon
|davy
|2
|Where can i get some head?? (Apr '14)
|Sun
|Denny
|2
|Katie Cribb
|Dec '16
|Hit them with truth
|1
|Papa John's Pizza (Belair Rd in Evans GA): FOOD...
|Dec '16
|Clipboard
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC