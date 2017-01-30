DCSS students return to school after second round of damaging storms
The storms that hit Dougherty County in January have had an effect on more than just homes and businesses, they have also affected how much kids have been able to go to school. On Monday, the staff was out in force, doing head counts to see just how many children made it to school.
