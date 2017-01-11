Climax Outreach director arrested for sexual assault
According to deputies, the reported assault happened on New Years Eve, but police weren't notified until two days later. Officials want residents to know that an electrician needs to be called in to fix or repair damaged meters or weatherheads on homes.
